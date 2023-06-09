Advertisement

Friday 9 June 2023
AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Nora Sheehan was killed on a date unknown between the 6 and 12 June 1981.
Pre-trial hearing begins in case of 74-year-old man accused of murdering Nora Sheehan in 1981
Noel Long is accused of murdering the 54-year-old between 6 and 12 June 1981 at an unknown place within the State.
1 hour ago

A PRE-TRIAL hearing has begun in the case of a 74-year-old man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Cork 42 years ago.

The expected three-week hearing is taking place before Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The prosecution case is being led by senior counsel Brendan Grehan, while Michael Delaney SC is heading up the defence team.

Noel Long, of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork is accused of murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between 6 and 12 June 1981 at an unknown place within the State.

Her body was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods in Cork six days after she went missing.

A jury is expected to be sworn in at a later date once the pre-trial hearing concludes.

