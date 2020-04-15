This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Pregnant nurse with Covid-19 dies in UK

The baby was successfully delivered and is doing well, according to the hospital.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 5:41 PM
A sign giving support to the NHS in the UK.
Image: PA Images/David Jensen
Image: PA Images/David Jensen

A PREGNANT NURSE has died at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who worked as a nurse on a general ward at the hospital, died on Sunday.

David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on the 7th April.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time,” he said. 

