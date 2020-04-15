Pregnant nurse with Covid-19 dies in UK

A sign giving support to the NHS in the UK.

A sign giving support to the NHS in the UK.

A PREGNANT NURSE has died at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who worked as a nurse on a general ward at the hospital, died on Sunday.

The baby was successfully delivered and is doing well, according to the hospital.

David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on the 7th April.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time,” he said.