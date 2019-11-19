This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Pregnant woman killed by dogs during hunt in French forest

The body of the 29-year-old woman was found on Saturday.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 10:21 PM
19 minutes ago 4,632 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4898176
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Mueller
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Mueller

A PREGNANT WOMAN has been killed by dogs while walking her own dog as a hunt took place in a forest in northern France.

The body of the 29-year-old woman was found on Saturday in a forest outside the town of Villers-Cotterets, about 90km northeast of Paris, the prosecutor’s office in nearby Soissons said.

An autopsy showed that she had died of “bleeding after several dog bites to the upper and lower limbs and the head,” prosecutor Frederic Trinh said.

Some of the bites were “post mortem”, he added.

Trinh said that tests had been carried out on 93 dogs, including some hounds from the hunt and five dogs belonging to the woman herself, to try to establish which ones attacked her.

The police have launched an investigation into manslaughter by dog attack.

According to local newspaper Le Courrier Picard, the dogs were hunting deer.

The woman had called her partner while walking her dog to report the presence of “threatening dogs”, the prosecutor’s office said.

It was he who later discovered her body.

Brigitte Bardot, president of an animal welfare foundation, declared herself deeply shocked on hearing of the case and in a letter urged Elisabeth Borne, French minister for ecological transition, to suspend “immediately all hunt authorisation for this season”.

But the Paris-headquartered French hunting association said in a statement that “nothing shows the involvement of hunting hounds in the death of this woman”.

France has more than 30,000 hunt hounds in total and the association stated that “these dogs are trained to hunt a particular animal and obey man in all circumstances”.

- © AFP 2019

AFP

