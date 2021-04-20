Three pregnant women with Covid-19 treated in intensive care last weekend

THREE PREGNANT WOMEN with Covid-19 were being treated in the intensive care units of Irish hospitals last weekend, it has emerged.

Dr Peter McKenna, Clinical Director of the HSE’s Women and Infants Health Programme, revealed that the women were “very unwell” with the virus.

He reported the figure at last night’s media briefing by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“I do know at the weekend there were three pregnant women who were in intensive care,” McKenna said.

“So whereas we have had a very good outcome in terms of mortality, that is not in any way way to minimise the impact it has had on those pregnant women that have been admitted to intensive care.

“Despite the fact the numbers are still falling, we still have three pregnant women who are unwell, very unwell.”

McKenna also explained that the transfer of pregnant women from maternity hospitals to general hospitals when they are unwell is not an infrequent occurrence.

“It happens whether there is Covid or not around,” he said.

Meanwhile, hospital figures continued to decline yesterday with HSE figures showing there were 175 patients with Covid-19 being treated at 8pm last night.

Of these, 48 were being treated in intensive care at 6.30pm, 28 of whom were receiving ventilation care.