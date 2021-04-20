#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

Three pregnant women with Covid-19 treated in intensive care last weekend

The figure was reported at last night’s NPHET briefing.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 8,762 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5414764
Image: Shutterstock/EmiliaUngur
Image: Shutterstock/EmiliaUngur

THREE PREGNANT WOMEN with Covid-19 were being treated in the intensive care units of Irish hospitals last weekend, it has emerged.

Dr Peter McKenna, Clinical Director of the HSE’s Women and Infants Health Programme, revealed that the women were “very unwell” with the virus.

He reported the figure at last night’s media briefing by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“I do know at the weekend there were three pregnant women who were in intensive care,” McKenna said.

“So whereas we have had a very good outcome in terms of mortality, that is not in any way way to minimise the impact it has had on those pregnant women that have been admitted to intensive care.

“Despite the fact the numbers are still falling, we still have three pregnant women who are unwell, very unwell.”

McKenna also explained that the transfer of pregnant women from maternity hospitals to general hospitals when they are unwell is not an infrequent occurrence.

“It happens whether there is Covid or not around,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meanwhile, hospital figures continued to decline yesterday with HSE figures showing there were 175 patients with Covid-19 being treated at 8pm last night.

Of these, 48 were being treated in intensive care at 6.30pm, 28 of whom were receiving ventilation care.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie