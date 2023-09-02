Haaland on fire again for Man City, Forest snatch victory at Chelsea

Results – Premier League

Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth

Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City 5-1 Fulham

*****

ERLING HAALAND GRABBED a second-half hat-trick as champions Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent Premier League start with a stormy but ultimately comfortable 5-1 win over Fulham.

The prolific Norwegian came to the fore to wrap up victory after Fulham had left the field at the Etihad Stadium fuming at half-time over a highly-contentious goal from Nathan Ake.

Ake had put City back ahead after Tim Ream had quickly cancelled out Julian Alvarez’s opener.

Fulham complained vociferously that Ake’s goal was allowed to stand as Manuel Akanji, stood in an offside position, had appeared to play at the ball.

City, and notably Haaland, put those issues aside with a confident display after the break, securing another win for absent manager Pep Guardiola, who continues to recuperate following back surgery.

The stormy end to the first half appeared to take its toll on Fulham as City moved through the gears in the second period.

Haaland made it 3-1 just before the hour with a clinical low finish after Alvarez put him through on goal with a quick flick from a long Rodri pass.

The striker was then given the chance to add another when City were awarded a penalty soon after for a clumsy challenge on Alvarez by Diop.

Haaland struck the post with his last spot-kick against Sheffield United last week but this time he made no mistake.

He completed his treble in injury time as he turned home following good work by substitute Sergio Gomez.

Anthony Elanga came off the bench to score the only goal of the game as Nottingham Forest stunned Chelsea to win at Stamford Bridge.

Alamy Stock Photo Anthony Elanga. Alamy Stock Photo

The Blues stuck with the same side that had outclassed Luton last time out but Forest left with all three points after Elanga’s early second-half strike secured a 1-0 victory.

The visitors, who had already performed admirably in narrow defeats at Arsenal and Manchester United, finally got a result against a top-six club that their displays had deserved.

Despite nine new signings, Mauricio Pochettino has made just two changes to his starting line-up in their four Premier League games this season – but they have won only one of them.

It was club-record signing Moises Caicedo who was at fault for Elanga’s goal, while new signing Cole Palmer could not stamp his mark on proceedings as he made his debut off the bench.

The Sweden forward Elanga – signed from Manchester United for a reported £15million – got off the mark for Forest in the 48th minute.

A heavy touch in midfield from Caicedo gifted possession to Forest with Chelsea’s defence out of position and the away side took full advantage.

Awoniyi threaded a pass through the legs of Thiago Silva and into the path of Elanga, who coolly slotted past Robert Sanchez to break the deadlock.

Chelsea toiled in their quest to draw level as Pochettino threw on Noni Madueke, Palmer, Ian Maatsen and Mykhailo Mudryk in search of a goal.

It should have come through Nicolas Jackson but the summer arrival from Villarreal turned over on the stretch from six yards after some good work from Sterling picked him out in a great position.

An added-time goal from Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

An early goal from Mathias Jansen was cancelled out by the visitors’ Dominic Solanke and David Brooks, before Mbeumo struck at the end to give Thomas Frank’s men a point.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth picked up their first away point of the season but will feel hard done by after a positive display at Gtech Community Stadium.

