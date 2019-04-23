This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 April, 2019
PrEP programme to reduce HIV rates would be less expensive than cost of current care, HIQA finds

A draft report on the introduction of the programme was published today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 11:39 AM
21 minutes ago 610 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602835
Image: Shutterstock/Franco Volpato
Image: Shutterstock/Franco Volpato

THE HEALTH INFORMATION and Quality Authority (HIQA) has revealed that the introduction of a ‘PrEP’ programme to reduce HIV rates in Ireland would be cheaper than current care.

A draft report published by the authority today confirmed that a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) programme would be safe and effective at preventing HIV in those most at risk to the virus.

The treatment is the most recent development in the field of HIV prevention, and sees patients pre-emptively take a fixed dose of oral medication.

As part of a PrEP programme, service-users are also monitored for side effects, tested for HIV and other STIs, and given counselling and advice on safer sex practices.

There were 492 diagnoses of HIV notified in Ireland in 2017, just over half of which were in men who have sex with men.

Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA’s deputy chief executive said the virus remained a significant public health concern in Ireland, but suggested the introduction of a PrEP programme could reduce this.

“From reviewing the evidence, HIQA has found that PrEP is safe and highly effective at preventing HIV in people at substantial risk,” she said.

“Additionally, implementing a PrEP programme would be considered cost saving compared with standard care.”

Following the publication of the draft report, HIQA will now begin a five-week public consultation on the introduction of the programme before issuing a final report to the Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

Speaking today, Harris said the publication of the draft report was a significant step in the introduction of a PrEP programme.

“Reducing the number of new HIV diagnoses in Ireland is a priority focus for me as Minister for Health,” he said.

“The introduction of a PrEP programme will make a significant contribution to that aim.”

The public consultation will be open until 28 May, after which HIQA will submit its final report to the Minister.

Stephen McDermott
