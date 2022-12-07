How to prepare for this week's colder weather

IRELAND IS PREPARING for cold weather this week as below-freezing temperatures and possible snow are forecast from this evening.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for low temperatures and ice for tomorrow night and Friday morning, while today’s cold spell is predicted to continue until at least Sunday.

The national director for Fire and Emergency Management, Keith Leonard, told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that public transport operators have activated their cold weather plans.

Local authorities have activated their severe weather assessment teams and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have also stored double the amount of grit salt used in a typical winter, he said.

Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne that a cold front of arctic air moving on Ireland is the cause of the cold snap.

“We haven’t had these temperatures for three years now, it’s time to make preparations,” she said, noting that many northern counties could see snow on Wednesday night which may freeze over.

The weather comes at a time when people are already struggling with the cost of living and rising costs of electricity and heating.

Here’s a list of tips on how to prepare for the cold snap.

Pipes

Water pipes in houses can cause major damage if they burst due to freezing, and can be even more devastating the longer that water runs out.

The government’s Be Winter Ready campaign has urged people to:

Make sure the water tank and pipes in your attic are properly lagged or insulated. Don’t forget any pipes in unheated or draughty places, such as basements or garages – or outdoor pipes.

Insulate or wrap a towel around any outside taps to prevent them from freezing.

Repair leaking or dripping taps or pipes.

If you are leaving your property unattended for a period of more than a day or two, you should shut off the water supply to the property from the external stopcock (while ensuring that any water-dependent appliances or facilities are also shut-off).

It’s also important to investigate mould in a shower or bathroom. In situations like this, there could be a burst pipe running undetected behind your shower tiles or inside the bathroom wall.

It’s also recommended to run the heating for short periods to keep the pipes from freezing and to keep the water circulating.

Opening your attic trap door to allow heat from the house to circulate through the attic can also be a good measure to keep pipes above freezing temperatures.

Heating

A Red C poll carried out on behalf of The Journal found that in October, 77% of people said that they already or intend to use their home heating less often due to rising costs.

Kevin McCarthy, engineer and host of the Built Around You podcast advised that while heating your home is expensive, it’s important to make sure the heat you use isn’t lost.

“I’d always look at where you’re leaking energy. You might find around your windows and doors, there could be gaps, there could be a window that isn’t shutting properly or a door. So very simple things like draught excluders makes a huge difference,” he said.

“You can get rubber strips that you can put around your window, they don’t cost much at a hardware store and they can be fixed by anyone with scissors.”

He also recommended buying lagging for boilers and pipes and fitting it yourself to prevent heat being lost when water is heated.

“If you go into your attic and it’s warm, that means heat from the top floor is escaping through the ceiling and going to the attic where it’s not needed, so insulate that,” McCarthy added.

“Rather than come home and have the house freezing and then fire on the heating, because that’s a big surge, I would try to have it come on and off regularly so that you’re maintaining a kind of a base level of a medium heat.”

Turning on your heating 30 minutes before you need it and then turning it off 30 minutes before you don’t need it anymore can also be a smart way to not use more heating than you need.

Roads

The Road Safety Authority has warned of a high probability of black ice and said drivers should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces.

The RSA has also advised drivers to:

Keep a lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users as snow may reduce visibility.

Keep your windows clear of snow during your journey.

Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid.

Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin.

If a journey cannot be avoided, pedestrians should be extremely careful as snow and ice can make walking on footpaths very dangerous.

Community

Be Winter Ready also advises people to check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours and to make sure they have adequate food and medication in case the weather makes it difficult to travel.

Icy ground poses an added risk for older people, and the campaign warns that they should stay indoors as much as possible during cold weather.

People should make sure to have their neighbours’ phone numbers and should ask the Gardaí to check for them if they are concerned for the safety of a vulnerable or elderly person.