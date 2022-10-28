Prepay Power increases electricity rates for the second time this year

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
PREPAY POWER IS increasing its electricity prices by 9.9% from December, after a 19% hike in August.
The company is not changing its gas prices.
A spokesman for the company said: “While we are pleased to be able to hold gas prices at current levels as a result of our extensive hedging operations, unfortunately, even though there is some volatility on spot prices at present, the fact remains that longer term wholesale electricity and gas prices are 4 times their historic norms.
“That has left us with no option but to increase prices for our electricity customers.
“We believe that this will be the last increase necessary for Winter ‘22.”
The increase will be applied only to the unit rate of electricity. There will be no change to the standing charges.
Prepay Power has set up a support fund of €750,000 to help customers struggling to pay their energy bills.
Irish energy prices are estimated to have increased by 13.6% in the past month and are up by 47.6% since October last year, according to the EU harmonised index of consumer prices.
Additional reporting by Press Association
