Carlow school denies teachers were uncomfortable with female students in tight clothing

THE PRINCIPAL OF a second-level school in Carlow has denied claims that teachers were uncomfortable with female students wearing tight clothing.

Ray Murray said PE day was becoming a “fashion show” at Presentation College Carlow and that assemblies were held to ask a female to wear their correct gym gear.

Over 8,000 thousand people signed a petition in protest of the school following reports that female students were told not to wear leggings or tights tracksuit bottoms as it was “distracting” for their teachers.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, Murray said he was certain no such comments were made and that it was a “disgrace” that staff were taking the brunt of unsubstantiated rumours.

Murray explained that the school’s uniform regulations have not changed but because of Covid-19 regulations students have come to school in their PE gear to avoid using changing rooms.

He said over the last month and a half school he and other staff noticed that uniform regulations weren’t being followed and “it was becoming more of a fashion show, more than anything else”.

Following a discussion between Murray, the school’s deputy principal and the deans of discipline, a decision was made to address female students and remind them of the uniform regulations.

Boys were not spoken to as it was “primarily the girls” who were not wearing the PE uniform properly, he said.

“Instead of tracksuit bottoms, so it’s a variety of garments being worn, more so leggings, it was not an issue with the boys, and it was just a discussion with the girls.

“We’re restricted here in terms of space in terms of meeting with students. And to have that conversation highlighting maybe the incorrect wearing of the tracksuit bottoms, and people wearing leggings. To be doing that in front of a class of girls and boys, we didn’t want to be embarrassing anybody either.

“The issue is primarily with girls.”

He said that no remarks were made by teachers feeling uncomfortable with the sight of girls in tight clothes and that comments claiming that on social media have been “scandalous” and “damaging to staff”.

“We have female deans of discipline who are mothers themselves, many of them have daughters, who were talking to girls and I know that there was nothing inappropriate, wrong, uncomfortable, that was said to them.

“So I went and spoke with the deans, and I said: ‘Look, is there anything mentioned about staff being uncomfortable or anybody being uncomfortable in terms of what the students are wearing’. And the dean would have told me no, nothing like that.

“The only thing, mentioned was telling the students to make sure you have a proper uniform on you so that it doesn’t lead to any uncomfortable conversations in relation to your uniform.

“Nobody has made a complaint to me in terms of staff being uncomfortable,” he said

He said he called all of the deans who addressed the students to make sure they didn’t say anything that might have been “misconstrued or said wrong”.

“If a wrong message came through there from some of the assemblies or hearing it. You know, obviously, we don’t want that to happen, and that’s why I have an open-door policy here in terms of talking to the kids.”

“I feel for our staff here who have taken the brunt of unsubstantiated rumour and slanderous stuff on social media. It’s a disgrace.”