#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 1 August 2021
Advertisement

President congratulates Aidan Walsh on 'remarkable' Olympic bronze medal win

The Belfast boxer was forced to withdraw from the semi-final of the men’s welterweight competition due to injury.

By Adam Daly Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 10:07 AM
27 minutes ago 4,227 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5512124
Walsh with coaches Zaur Anita and Dmitry Dmitrij
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Walsh with coaches Zaur Anita and Dmitry Dmitrij
Walsh with coaches Zaur Anita and Dmitry Dmitrij
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has hailed Aidan Walsh’s “remarkable” Olympic journey as the Belfast boxer returns home with a bronze medal.

Walsh had been due to take on Great Britain today for a place in the final of the welterweight competition at the Tokyo Games but was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury. 

The 24-year-old apparently sustained the injury in his quarter-final win over Mervin Clair of Mauritius on Friday morning in which he secured his bronze medal. 

Team Ireland said Walsh had initially hoped to compete but subsequent scans and medical reviews ruled out the possibility.

Paying tribute this morning, President Higgins said Walsh deserved great respect for his Olympic journey. 

“Although he will be disappointed that his ankle injury ended his remarkable Olympic journey at Tokyo2020, Aidan Walsh deserves great respect for his achievements at these Games, winning a bronze medal and becoming the 16th Irish boxer to bring home a medal from the Olympics,” Higgins tweeted. 

Team Ireland team leader for boxing, Bernard Dunne, said what Walsh did this week was an incredible achievement, while his performance throughout the tournament has been “outstanding”. 

Related Read

29.07.21 'A tremendous achievement’: Ireland sends congratulations as Skibbereen pair take gold in Tokyo

 ”And it is great to see him write his name in the annals of Irish sport,” said Dunne. 

Just over two years ago we selected Aidan for his first major championship, and over the past few months that potential that we had identified has grown and developed into a world class performance, that reflects greatly on the level of preparation he has put in ahead of these Games.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie