Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
President Higgins talks Brexit with Jeremy Corbyn during 'lengthy and comprehensive' meeting

Corbyn is expected to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later today

By Adam Daly Thursday 30 May 2019, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago 3,718 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4660927
President Michael D. Higgins meeting with British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.

Image: President of Ireland/Twitter
Image: President of Ireland/Twitter
President Michael D. Higgins meeting with British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.
President Michael D. Higgins meeting with British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.
Image: President of Ireland/Twitter

THE BRITISH LABOUR Leader Jeremy Corbyn and President Michael D Higgins have had a “lengthy and comprehensive” meeting at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning. 

The pair are believed to have discussed a range of current issues including Irish-UK relations, Brexit, the future of the European Union and Northern Ireland.

“The President and Mr Corbyn have known each other for several decades,” a spokesperson for the President said. 

Corbyn is expected to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later today for further Brexit talks.

Speaking ahead of his meetings with Higgins and Varadkar, Corbyn said Labour would “work with anyone across party boundaries and do whatever is necessary to stop a disastrous No Deal outcome, which would open the way for a frenzy of deregulation and a race to the bottom in jobs, rights and protections”. 

He added that the only way out of the current political crisis facing the UK was to hold a general election or a second “public vote on any deal agreed by parliament”. 

“But faced with the threat of No Deal and a Prime Minister with no mandate, the only way out of the Brexit crisis ripping our country apart is now to go back to the people. Let the people decide the country’s future, either in a general election or through a public vote on any deal agreed by parliament.

“For Labour any outcome has to work for our whole country, not just one side of this deliberately inflamed divide.”

PRES HIGGINS MTS CORBYN MX-4 Source: Maxwell Photography

ICTU 166_90572204 The General Secretary of Congress Patricia King met the leader of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn at ICTU headquarters in Dublin yesterday. Source: Sam Boal

Last night in Dublin, Corbyn met with ICTU General Secretary Patricia King to discuss how Brexit will affect workers in Ireland, North, and South

King described the meeting as “very worthwhile” and welcomed the opportunity to share the Congress’ views on the consequences of Brexit for workers and labour standards.

“It is our view that the best way to achieve this is to negotiate as close as possible a relationship between the UK and the EU; preferably with the UK as a whole remaining in the Single Market and a Customs Union in the longer term,” Kind said. 

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin also met with Corbyn, saying afterwards that he was “assured that a no-deal Brexit is off the table”.

Following my meeting with Jeremy Corbyn, I am confident that parliament will block a no-deal Brexit. Britain needs a general election to break the deadlock. I am assured following our meeting that no matter who wins the Tory leadership election, Parliament will not back a no deal Brexit.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

