Friday 17 September 2021
President’s absence from Northern Ireland service ‘not a snub to Queen’

Michael D Higgins said the centenary event in Armagh is being ‘politicised’ and it would be inappropriate for him to attend.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 17 Sep 2021, 9:11 AM
1 hour ago 8,721 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5551536
An Uachtaráin Michael D Higgins with Italian President Sergio Martarella.
Image: Twitter
An Uachtaráin Michael D Higgins with Italian President Sergio Martarella.
An Uachtaráin Michael D Higgins with Italian President Sergio Martarella.
Image: Twitter

Updated 1 hour ago

AN UACHTARÁIN Michael D Higgins has defended his decision to decline an invitation to a church service marking Northern Ireland’s centenary.

The President said the title of the event, which states the service will mark the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland, is being “politicised” and it would be inappropriate for him to attend.

Higgins, who is currently on a visit to Rome, said he will not be revisiting his decision to stay away from the service in Armagh next month.

“We are past the point now and I think it is unfortunate,” he told the Irish Times.

The President denied he is snubbing the Queen.

“There is no question of any snub intended to anybody. I am not snubbing anyone and I am not part of anyone’s boycott of any other events in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I wish their service well but they understand that I have the right to exercise a discretion as to what I think is appropriate for my attendance.”

Higgins said his issue is with the title of the service.

“What (had started out as) an invitation to a religious service had in fact become a political statement,” he said. “I was also referred to as the President of the Republic of Ireland. I am the President of Ireland.”

Unionists have questioned Higgins’ decision not to attend, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson asking whether it is politically motivated as a consequence of advice from the Irish Government. The Government in Dublin has denied it influenced the president’s move.

Mr Higgins challenged the DUP criticism.

“It’s a bit much, to be frank with you. I have gone up to Northern Ireland to take part in events,” he said.

“There often has not been a great deal of traffic down from the DUP people who are criticising me now.”

Mr Higgins, who is due to meet the Pope today, said that, on the day of the service, he has already agreed to host the Statistical and Social Inquiry Association of Ireland at Aras an Uachtaráin in Dublin.

Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, speaking on Morning Ireland defended the event as an act of reconciliation.

“Well, the event, the service, is being hosted by the four main churches, and I have to say that they will be drawn into politics.

“It simply reflects the reality of what this moment in our history, was about I know there, that it is contentious I understand that there are people on both sides, who take a different view.

“But, you know if you’re going to have reconciliation, surely it is about bringing people together who hold different views. If all we ever do is gather together with those of a like mind, how do you promote reconciliation, I think the churches are right to hold this service, they’re right to do the difficult things,” he said. 

Donaldson said that the event was about “stepping outside of your comfort zone”. 

“When you consider the enormous steps towards reconciliation that were taken by Her Majesty the Queen when she visited Dublin and the boundaries that were broken by that visited the taboos that were taken apart and the healing and reconciliation that arose and occurred from that event.

“I think it is regrettable that the head of state of the Republic of Ireland, feels that he cannot attend this service because it is not about politics, it’s actually about hope and reconciliation,” he added. 

With reporting from the Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

