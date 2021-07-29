President Higgins raises concerns about volume of legislation he's asked to consider in a short period

TWO OIREACHTAS COMMITTEES are to hold an unscheduled meeting tomorrow following an “unprecedented” letter from President Michael D Higgins about the legislative process.

RTÉ is reporting that the letter from President Higgins to the Oireachtas expresses concerns about the volume of “complex” legislation he has been asked to consider in a short space of time.

The Dáil is currently in recess but before it broke for the summer a number of high-profile bills were passed that were signed into law by President Higgins.

Among them was the controversial indoor dining bill as well as laws relating to the CervicalCheck Tribunal and the Land Development Agency.

President Higgins reportedly states in the letter that he was asked to consider 19 separate bills in the first three weeks of July.

Following the correspondence, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and Cathaoirleach Mark Daly have agreed to convene a joint meeting of the Dáil Business Committee and the Seanad Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight to discuss it.

The President’s letter is the sole item on the agenda and deputies have been told that the meeting is being called “owing to the unprecedented nature of the correspondence”.

The letter from President Higgins has not yet been circulated to deputies but will be ahead of tomorrow’s meeting.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In a statement this evening, the Houses of the Oireachtas said that both Ó Fearghaíl and Daly “appreciated the concerns” raised by President Higgins.

“The Ceann Comhairle and the Cathaoirleach in a joint letter of response to the President have said that they understand and appreciate the concerns raised by him and have convened a joint meeting tomorrow at 2pm of the Dáil Business Committee and the Seanad CPPO to consider the President’s letter and to determine how the ordering of business might be addressed from September onwards,” the statement reads.