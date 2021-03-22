#Open journalism No news is bad news

President Higgins receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

“President Higgins and Sabina were grateful to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination from their local GP.”

By Ceimin Burke Monday 22 Mar 2021, 2:36 PM
7 minutes ago 847 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5388284
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins and his wife Sabina have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The president and his wife, who are both 79-years-old, received the vaccines from their doctor in recent days.

“Their turn having come, President Higgins and Sabina were grateful to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination from their local GP on Friday,” the president’s press office said in a statement.

It was not immediately known what brand of Covid-19 vaccine the president received.

Speaking last month, President Higgins said he would be “very glad” to receive his vaccination once they start vaccinating people aged between 75 and 80.

“Sabina and I are in the category… 75-80. When they start that category, we’ll both be getting it. I’m not sure if it will be necessary to be showing which arm I had it on… [but] I’ll be very glad to get it,” he told the Moncrieff show on Newstalk.

