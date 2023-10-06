President Higgins starts month of travel in Portugal, with climate change high on agenda

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D. Higgins has begun a busy month of travel in Portugal, attending the annual ‘Arraiolos Group’ meeting of non-executive European Presidents.

This year’s meeting, which will be attended by 14 Heads of State from across the continent, is hosted by Portugal’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

President Higgins will then go on to Rome, where he will speak about food security at the World Food Forum.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Arraiolos Group meeting of non-executive European Presidents in Porto, President Higgins today held bilateral meetings with the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, @presidentmt George Vella, and the President of Estonia @AlarKaris pic.twitter.com/sQcJVktWDF — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) October 5, 2023

In today’s meetings in the city of Porto, the president is to discuss climate change and “the failure of some of the most powerful nations to meet their commitments”, before an official dinner hosted by President de Sousa.

He yesterday spoke with President de Sousa, with the President of Malta, George Vella, and with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis.

While in Rome later this month, President Higgins will meet with Pope Francis, whose encyclical Laudate Deum the President has welcomed.

Among the others on his list are the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, and the heads of the three Rome-based food organisations.