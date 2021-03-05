#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 March 2021
Advertisement

US president ‘maintains unequivocal support for Belfast Agreement’

Jen Psaki, White House spokeswoman, spoke of Biden’s support for the agreement during the daily press briefing.

By Press Association Friday 5 Mar 2021, 7:49 AM
1 hour ago 4,136 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5372740
Image: Pool/ABACA
Image: Pool/ABACA

JOE BIDEN MAINTAINS “unequivocal” support for the Belfast Agreement, a White House spokeswoman said.

The 1998 deal, which largely brought an end to the Troubles, also enshrined cooperation with the Republic.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said said the UK cannot be trusted over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which ensures trade across the border remains open and free-flowing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “President Biden has been unequivocal about his support for the Good Friday Agreement.

“It has been the bedrock of peace, stability and prosperity for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

The UK has unilaterally extended some grace periods of light-touch regulation on goods crossing the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland following lobbying by businesses.

Psaki added: “We also welcome cooperation between our British and Irish partners on the Northern Irish protocol and the recent strong statements on these governments’ full commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.”

Before his election, the US president said the Agreement cannot become a casualty of Brexit. The UK is seeking a bilateral trade deal with the US.

The US has agreed to suspend millions of dollars’ worth of tariffs on UK exports as part of an effort to resolve a transatlantic trade dispute over aerospace subsidies.

Washington will temporarily suspend tariffs on a range of goods, cutting the 25% tariff rate on Scotch whisky to zero per cent for four months, according to the UK’s Department for International Trade.

Following a conversation last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to reassure Biden – who is fiercely proud of his Irish roots – that he remained firmly committed to the peace process.

Johnson said then: “This is fundamental for us, the Anglo-Irish Agreement, the peace agreement, the Good Friday process, the Belfast Agreement, these agreements are absolutely crucial.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Pressed on his support for the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit Withdrawal agreement following the recent row with the EU over vaccines, he replied: “We want to make sure that there’s free movement, north-south, free movement east-west, and we guarantee the rights of the people of Northern Ireland, of course.”

President Biden’s ancestral homes on the west and east coast of Ireland have celebrated his inauguration with champagne and cake while waving Irish and American flags.

The US president’s proud links to Ireland are well known and often spoken about by the Democrat.

He is seen by many as the most Irish American president to date, with his heritage tracing back to Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie