President Higgins says people of Gaza will be in Ireland's thoughts this St Patrick's Day

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D. Higgins has said that the suffering of people in Gaza will be foremost in the minds of Irish people this St Patrick’s Day, in his annual address.

Opening his remarks, Higgins extended his “warmest greetings” to everyone who is part of “our extended Irish family”.

“Wherever they may be, and in whatever circumstances, the Irish scattered across the world, and all those who feel a connection to our country, are part of a global family that on this special day celebrates and invokes a shared culture and heritage, but reminds us too of a humanity of possibilities and vulnerabilities that we share despite the borders, oceans and miles that may separate us,” the President continued.

He then reflected that it would be “so much better” if we were able to celebrate St Patrick’s day in a world of “peace and shared concern for the sustainable future of our planet and all forms of life in it”.

Higgins said that “unfortunately and tragically”, our times are “scarred by conditions of conflict, by wars and unresolved issues of hunger and poverty that affect so many”.

He said that St Patrick came to Ireland as “migrant” who found “solace and purpose in a foreign land”.

Higgins said that his story should be a reminder to us all of the contributions migrants have made to our shared history.

He also paid tribute to the Irish women and men who are engaged with peacekeeping and providing humanitarian relief around the world, “of whom we are so proud”.

Higgins said that in the last year, attacks on citizens have increased, “as in the attack by Hamas last October”, which he said was followed by a reprisal of “horrific assault as collective punishment.

Advertisement

The President then went on to speak about the situation in Gaza directly.

This year, all of the people in Gaza, ordinary citizens facing the most horrific of circumstances of war and displacement, will be in the thoughts of Irish people.

“On this special day, it is important to call and pray for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the killing including as it does such a huge proportion of children, a ceasefire which will include too the release of all hostages,” he said.

“The facts of child deaths and malnutrition are carried each day on the television screens of the world – of children dying of lack of oxygen, with many more threatened with what will be a human-induced famine,” Higgins went on to say.

He said that as a country, we can be proud of the increased aid we have contributed to the UNWRA agency, which is helping people in Gaza. Higgins also pointed out that Irish people have been involved in the longest unbroken record of overseas service of any country, through their work on UN peacekeeping missions.

Higgins said that the United Nations is now under “grave threat”, as parties are “trampling international law”.

He said that the council has been weakened by abuse of the veto, “leading as it has to its failure to respond with appropriate agreed resolutions both to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine two years ago.”

Higgins also said that St Patrick’s message was at its core, one of respect for nature.

”We need no reminder of how we are now at a critical juncture in the battle against the consequences of climate change, the effects of which are being felt acutely by the world’s most vulnerable populations.

As Irish people, we have the opportunity to take a lead in building a better alternative, one based on principles of respect for nature, justice and inclusion,” he added.

Closing out the speech, the President said: “May I wish all those who share this island, and all those who have a connection with Ireland, an interest in matters Irish, wherever they may be in the world, a happy and peaceful Saint Patrick’s Day.”