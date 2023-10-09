President to meet with Council of State to assess if new law to appoint judges is constitutional

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins is to meet with the Council of State to determine the constitutionality of the Judicial Appointment Commission Bill on Wednesday.

The new law, which was approved by both houses of the Oireachtas in July, plans to bring “major reforms” in how judges are appointed in the state.

Higgins will convene a meeting between the Council of State - a panel of experts on the constitution – to decide if the bill should be put forward to the Supreme Court to determine if it’s in line with the constitution.

Replacing the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board, the commission will recommend seven people for appointment as judges in the case where a position has become vacant, if the law is enacted by the President.

The Chief Justice will chair the Commission, which will comprise of, the President of the Court of Appeal, two judges nominated by the Judicial Council, four lay members appointed by the Minister for Justice and the Attorney General, who will not have a vote.

The commission will also recommend people for nomination by the Government to international courts outside of the state, such as Court of Justice of the European Union or the International Court of Justice.

The bill contains a requirement for the commission to publish a diversity statement so that the judiciary should reflect the diversity of the population as a whole.

Justice minister Helen McEntee said in July, after the bill was passed by the Seanad, that the new recommendation and appointment process ensures that judicial selection is “conducted in a modern, open and transparent way”.

The meeting between the council on Wednesday will be the first since December 2015, when the group were asked to consider the International Protection Bill 2015. This will be the third time Higgins has requested such a meeting.

The council is comprised of three categories; The highest ranking member of government and the courts, or ‘Ex Officio’ (Taoiseach, Táinaiste, Chief Justice, President of the Court of Appeal, President of the High Court, Ceann Comhairle, Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Attorney General).

Every person, willing and able to act, who has previously served as President, Taoiseach or Chief Justice is also a member of the council as well as seven appointed members.

In July, McEntee said: “This Bill follows a substantial process of consultations, in particular with the Attorney General, the European Commission and the Chief Justice.

“It also takes into account key aspects of a comprehensive pre-legislative scrutiny report prepared by an Oireachtas Committee.

“The enactment of this legislation will enable the continued appointment of excellent judges, which are a cornerstone of a strong, independent judiciary. This independence is important in ensuring public confidence in the courts to uphold the law,” she added.