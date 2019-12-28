This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you vote to extend presidential voting rights to Irish citizens abroad?

The referendum could happen next year.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 7,484 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4939784
President Michael D Higgins during a trip to Australia.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE VOTE ON extending the vote in presidential elections to Irish citizens abroad was supposed to be held in October but did not take place

With Brexit occupying much of the political headspace in 2019, the vote is now more than likely happening next year instead. 

The text of the bill was published in September and basically proposes that all Irish citizens over 18 be allowed vote for their president. This would make it different from Dáil elections which require that voters be Irish citizens and live in Ireland. 

Campaigners in favour have argued that most democratic countries allow citizens living abroad participate in democracy in some way. Opponents say that the change is not needed.

So what do you think?

Poll: Will you vote to extend presidential voting rights to Irish citizens abroad?


Poll Results:

No (1159)
Yes (627)
Don't know (86)



