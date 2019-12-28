Poll: Will you vote to extend presidential voting rights to Irish citizens abroad?

THE VOTE ON extending the vote in presidential elections to Irish citizens abroad was supposed to be held in October but did not take place.

With Brexit occupying much of the political headspace in 2019, the vote is now more than likely happening next year instead.

The text of the bill was published in September and basically proposes that all Irish citizens over 18 be allowed vote for their president. This would make it different from Dáil elections which require that voters be Irish citizens and live in Ireland.

Campaigners in favour have argued that most democratic countries allow citizens living abroad participate in democracy in some way. Opponents say that the change is not needed.

