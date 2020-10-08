Dublin-based hospitality group sues Government over Covid-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants

THE DUBLIN-BASED hospitality company Press Up Group, which operates some of the capital’s best-known bars and restaurants, has issued legal proceedings against the Government.

Papers filed in the Commercial Court yesterday show that the company and several others linked to it have launched a case against the State, the Minister for Health, the Minister for Finance and the Attorney General.

It is understood that Press Up, which is controlled by businessman Paddy McKillen Jr, had taken the case over the extension of Covid-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants.

The Irish Times reported last week that a letter was sent by solicitors for Press Up to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly claiming there was no justification for the ongoing closure of bars and restaurants.

Under Level 3 restrictions, so-called ‘wet pubs’ have been closed in Dublin since last month, while pubs that serve food and restaurants can only do so outdoors.

Press Up Group operates several restaurants and bars in Dublin, including The Workman’s Club, Sophie’s and Vintage Cocktail Club, and several companies linked to the firm are co-plaintiffs in the case against the government.

These include the owners of the The Workman’s Club, the venues Everleigh Garden and The Bottle Boy, as well as companies in charge of the restaurants Wowburger, Elephant and Castle, Wagamama and Captain Americas in Blanchardstown and Cork.

The operators of the private members club Residence, the café Union, the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, the Clarence Hotel, the Devlin Hotel, the Mayson Hotel, and Glasson Golf and Country Club in Westmeath are also co-plaintiffs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A spokesperson for Press Up Group declined to comment on the case.

TheJournal.ie has contacted spokespersons for the Minister for Health and the Minister for Finance for comment.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active.