This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pressure on staff and infrastructure in maternity services at Irish hospitals, according to HIQA reports

The Health Information and Quality Authority identified a number of areas for improvement to ensure that maternity services remain safe.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 10:31 AM
45 minutes ago 1,313 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5004161
Image: Shutterstock/igorstevanovic
Image: Shutterstock/igorstevanovic

STAFFING SHORTAGES AND substandard infrastructure is threatening the viability of maternity services into the future, a new report from HIQA has found. 

The Health Information and Quality Authority identified a number of areas for improvement to ensure that maternity services remain safe and effective into the future. 

While the health watchdog highlighted an overall level of professionalism, teamwork and commitment displayed by staff, it also raised concerns for the impact on staff of a highly pressurised and demanding environment. 

The National Maternity Strategy was established in 2016 but little progress has been made at government level to progress the measures outlined within it. 

HIQA’s Director of Regulation, Mary Dunnion said: “Overall, our findings provide assurance that improvements have been made in maternity services since HIQA’s investigation into maternal care in Portlaoise Hospital.”

“However, we found a lack of clarity and national leadership within the HSE regarding the responsibility for implementing the National Maternity Strategy.

“This Strategy provides a framework for a new and better maternity service that improves choice for women, and ensures that smaller maternity units, in particular, are better supported to provide sustainably high-quality and safe care.

“It was of concern to HIQA that the HSE had made only limited progress in advancing this Strategy since it was approved by Government in 2016, and a more comprehensive, time-bound and costed implementation plan is required.”

Some 19 reports into maternity services in hospitals across the country were published today. 

HIQA has made eight recommendations to the HSE to improve the quality and safety of maternity services into the future, including the development of a comprehensive plan to fully implement both the National Standards for Safer Better Maternity Services and the National Maternity Strategy.

Related Reads

06.02.20 Report finds adult residents 'stripped naked' in front of children at Donegal care centre
03.01.20 Nursing home complaints: Allegations of abusive staff and unexplained injuries

Sean Egan, HIQA’s head of healthcare, said: “Our inspections showed that services around the country were reliant on front-line medical staff working onerous rosters – some on call every three nights — and midwifery staff working overtime to address staffing deficits and maintain service levels.

“In addition, the poor infrastructure and physical environment across maternity services significantly impacts on a woman’s comfort, dignity and privacy, and increases the potential risk of cross infection for women and babies.” 

“Addressing the ageing infrastructure across many maternity services will require significant funding,” he added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie