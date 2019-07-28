This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 28 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murder in the Missions: The story of one Irish priest's kidnapping and another's murder in Philippines

A new book tells the stories of these two men who went to the Philippines to work in conflict resolution at a time when the country was descending into civil war.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 11:00 AM
7 minutes ago 299 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4741528

IN 2001, a 57-year-old Irish priest called Rufus Halley was murdered in the Philippines by a gang of men who were attempting to abduct him. 

He had left Ireland in the 1960s to work in dialogue and conflict resolution between Muslim and Christian communities in the country, which was rapidly descending into civil war. 

On that day 18 years ago Fr Hally was on his way home from a visit to a local parish when he was stopped by four men who tried to kidnap him. When he resisted, he was shot in the head and killed. 

Author Jean Harrington read a news article about Fr Halley’s murder at the time and said the warmth of the priest was “palpable” from the way his friends and family members spoke about him.

“He knew he was living in a dangerous situation and yet he remained there because he believed it was the right thing to do – that his actions of living peacefully would somehow influence his neighbours to live a more peaceful life.”

The news article also mentioned a Fr Des Hartford, who had been kidnapped in 1997 by the Moro National Liberation Front. 

des Fr Des Hartford addresses the media after being released from his captivity.

The Irish priest was held hostage, used as a bargaining tool in the insurgents’ negotiations with the Philippine government. He was released unharmed after 12 days. 

In her new book, Murder in the Missions, Harrington writes that she was captivated by the stories of these two men. She contacted Fr Hartford in 2003 to to talk to him about her idea of writing a book about his life and that of Fr Rufus Halley.

At this time he had advanced cancer and Harrington said “he knew he would not live to see the book completed”.

He said he was happy for her to go ahead with the book and introduced her to friends and colleague who could help with her research after he had passed away.

As well as interviews with people who know the two men, Harrington pulled information for the book from diaries and letters to paint a complete picture. 

rufus and des Rufus Halley and Des Hartford’s last meeting, in Carlow in June 2001, a few weeks before Rufus returned to the Philippines for the last time.

Harrington said she hopes the book will allow others to know the two men and “give an insight into the many people who are still working for peace in the Philippines”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie