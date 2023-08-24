Kremlin yet to comment on reported death of Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin in plane crash

THE KREMLIN IS is yet to comment on the apparent death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, after the Wagner chief was reportedly on the passenger list of a fatal plane crash in Russia yesterday.

The US and France have reacted to the death, with both believing that there’s “not much that happens in Russia” without president Vladimir Putin’s involvement.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” US president Joe Biden said, adding “there’s not much that happens in Russia that (President) Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer”.

France said that there were “reasonable doubts” about the cause of the plane crash that presumably killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group.

“We don’t yet know the circumstances of this crash. We can have some reasonable doubts,” government spokesman Olivier Veran told France 2 television.

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP Russian servicemen guard a road towards the crash near the village of Kuzhenkino. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / AP

Asked about Biden’s claim that little “happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind”, Veran agreed that “as a general rule, that’s a truth that can be established”.

Prigozhin was “the man who did Putin’s dirty work. What he has done is inseparable from the policies of Putin, who gave him responsibility to carry out abuses as the head of Wagner”, he said.

“Prigozhin leaves behind him mass graves. He leaves behind him messes across a large part of the globe, I’m thinking of Africa, Ukraine, and Russia itself.”

A UK government spokesperson said it is “monitoring the situation closely”.

June rebellion

Prigozhin’s short-lived rebellion was seen as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority since he came to power.

Since then, uncertainty has surrounded the fate of Wagner and its controversial chief.

Russia’s ministry for emergency situations yesterday announced the crash of a private plane travelling between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

According to preliminary information, all 10 people on board died, including three crew members, the ministry said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, top, serves food to then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at Prigozhin’s restaurant outside Moscow in 2011 (AP)

Russia’s aviation agency later said the Wagner chief was listed as a passenger on board the plane.

The agency also listed Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner’s operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence.

Telegram channels linked to Wagner posted footage — that AFP could not independently confirm — showing the wreckage of the plane burning in a field.

Russian law enforcement officials were standing guard at the crash site near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region early on Thursday, AFP images showed.

In Saint Petersburg, people laid flowers and patches bearing the Wagner skull logo at a makeshift memorial outside the private mercenary group’s headquarters, AFP journalists said.

“Guys, we just have no words right now,” said a masked man and alleged members of Wagner at the site.

“Let’s support Yevgeny Viktorovich (Prigozhin) and all our commanders. We need your support now.”

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media that the plane crash was “a signal from Putin to Russia’s elites ahead of the 2024 elections. ‘Beware! Disloyalty equals death’.”

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled leader of the opposition of Belarus — where some Wagner fighters moved after their short-lived mutiny in Russia — said Prigozhin would not be missed in her country.

“He was a murderer and should be remembered as such,” she said on social media.

Contains reporting by AFP