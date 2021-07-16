#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 16 July 2021
Primark stores and Tate Modern among venues in England hosting pop-up jab clinics

Officials are seeking to maximise protection before restrictions are lifted on Monday.

By Press Association Friday 16 Jul 2021, 9:11 AM
Image: Yui Mok/PA Images
Image: Yui Mok/PA Images

SHOPPERS IN ENGLAND will be able to pick up a jab alongside a new wardrobe this weekend when Primark stores become pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinics.

NHS England has announced that shoppers in Broadmead Shopping Centre in Bristol and at the Trinity retail centre in Leeds will be able to pop into the clothing stores for their first dose.

Officials are seeking to maximise protection before restrictions are lifted on Monday with a series of pop-up clinics for those who have not taken up the offer of a vaccine.

Sunseekers looking to enjoy the warm conditions this weekend will also be able to grab a jab at commons across south-west London, Greenwich Park in London and Liverpool’s Sefton Park.

Meanwhile, members of the public will be able to enjoy a DJ spinning tunes while waiting for their vaccine at the Tate Modern art gallery on London’s Bankside this evening.

The British Open golfing championship in Sandwich, Kent, will also join the push, with a GP-led clinic dubbed the “vaccine caddies” offering a dose to eligible golfers, caddies, staff and the 30,000 spectators expected daily.

NHS staff and volunteers will be in attendance at the Oval cricket ground this weekend where the public can also grab a jab.

NHS medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani said: “You can pop into Primark, enjoy the sun in the park, and explore the art at the Tate, while also protecting yourself and your loved ones by getting a vaccine this weekend.

“From high street shops to mosques and sports grounds, our incredible staff together with our wonderful volunteers are doing all they can to make sure it is easier than ever for people, particularly young adults, to get protected.”

