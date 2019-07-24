This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prime Minister Johnson: Those who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts

“To our friends in Ireland, I am convinced we can do a deal without checks on Irish border and without that anti-democratic backstop.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 5:19 PM
15 minutes ago 1,721 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4738736

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has given his first speech to the public, standing outside 10 Downing Street flanked by his new team.

In a fiery speech delivered to the hum of far-off protesters’ bellows, Johnson pledged to leave the European Union by the Brexit deadline of 31 October.

“The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts.
The doubters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong again…We are going to come out of the EU on October 31 – no ifs, no buts. We will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities.

“I have every confidence that in 99 days time, we will have cracked it. But do you know what, we’re not going to wait 99 days because the British people have had enough of waiting.”

Both the backstop and Ireland got a mention in his first speech as premier:

Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here.

Johnson also referred to England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as “the awesome foursome,” represented by the “red white and blue flag which is so much more than the sum of its parts”.

To our friends in Ireland, I am convinced we can do a deal without checks on Irish border and without that anti-democratic backstop.

The new Conservative Party leader also made a raft of domestic policy announcements in a nearly 12-minute address.

“I will take personal responsibility for the change I want to see,” he said, promising tax reforms, better access to to GPs, and support for businesses.

“If there is one thing that has really sapped the confidence of business, it is not the decisions we have taken – it is our refusal to take decisions.

He said that the UK would have the “lubrication” of the £39 billion that the UK must pay as part of Theresa May’s divorce bill, which the EU has argued is a legal requirement.

“To those who say we cannot be ready, I say Do not underestimate this country… because we know the enormous strengths of this country.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie