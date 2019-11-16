Poll: Who do you think will be the British Prime Minister after the general election?

THE CAMPAIGN IS now in full swing ahead of the British general election on 12 December.

Conservative leader Boris Johnson fielded questions from the public on a BBC phone-in yesterday, and the prime minister attacked his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn for “siding with the IRA”.

His Tories have led all the polls so far, suggesting that Labour have to make up huge ground if they’re to win back power.

Corbyn, meanwhile, has been making campaign pledges he would deliver if he became prime minister, such as introducing free broadband for all citizens.

The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, are hopeful their anti-Brexit stance could propel leader Jo Swinson to an unlikely victory.

So, what do you think?

Who do you think will be the British Prime Minister after the general election?

