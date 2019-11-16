This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will be the British Prime Minister after the general election?

Johnson’s Conservatives lead the polls so far.

By Sean Murray Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 6,731 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4894004
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE CAMPAIGN IS now in full swing ahead of the British general election on 12 December.

Conservative leader Boris Johnson fielded questions from the public on a BBC phone-in yesterday, and the prime minister attacked his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn for “siding with the IRA”

His Tories have led all the polls so far, suggesting that Labour have to make up huge ground if they’re to win back power.

Corbyn, meanwhile, has been making campaign pledges he would deliver if he became prime minister, such as introducing free broadband for all citizens. 

The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, are hopeful their anti-Brexit stance could propel leader Jo Swinson to an unlikely victory. 

So, what do you think? 

Who do you think will be the British Prime Minister after the general election?


Poll Results:

Boris Johnson (758)
Jeremy Corbyn (255)
Someone else (133)
Jo Swinson (102)




