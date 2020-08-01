This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 1 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Detailed account of sexual allegations against Prince Andrew contained in unsealed court documents

Virginia Giuffre claims she had sex with Andrew on three separate occasions.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 11:59 AM
1 hour ago 13,716 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5165842
Prince Andrew arriving at Buckingham Palace in 2019.
Image: PA Images
Prince Andrew arriving at Buckingham Palace in 2019.
Prince Andrew arriving at Buckingham Palace in 2019.
Image: PA Images

A MANUSCRIPT FEATURING a detailed account of the Prince Andrew’s alleged London sexual encounter with a woman who claims she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein is among newly released court documents.

Titled The Billionaire Playboy’s Club, it was written by Virginia Giuffre – who claims she had sex with Andrew on three separate occasions.

 Giuffre, who is also known as Roberts, also alleges she had sex with a mystery “prince” – a man whose name she did not know, according to the unsealed documents.

The duke categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre.

Giuffre wrote in her manuscript that the whispered “sweet nothings” into her ear and kissed her neck while on the dancefloor of London’s Tramp nightclub, during an evening out with Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

She wrote: “I would just giggle not really knowing how to reply to an ageing man with a bad smile and terrible moves…”

Later when the pair had a bath together, at the home of Maxwell who has known Andrew since university, she wrote: “He was adorning my young body, particularly my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches.”

And after she alleges they had sex she was left with “feelings of dismay”.

The documents are from a now-settled defamation lawsuit filed by Giuffre. She claimed in the suit and other litigation that Maxwell recruited her in 2000 to be a sexual servant for Epstein.

US district judge Loretta A Preska had ordered the papers released but two depositions given by Maxwell in the civil lawsuit in 2016 were not produced after her lawyers appealed against the ruling.

When making her 2016 deposition in support of the lawsuit, Giuffre was asked about men Maxwell was alleged to have told her to have sex with and, naming individuals, said “another prince that I don’t know his name”.

There is no suggestion the royal is a member of the British monarchy.

Among the newly released papers were emails Maxwell and Epstein exchanged in January 2015, when Giuffre’s allegations were getting a new round of media attention.

Responding to an email from the British socialite, Epstein, then a convicted sex offender, wrote: “You have done nothing wrong and I (would) urge you to start acting like it.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He suggested she go outside and hold her head high, “not as an (escaping) convict”.

Maxwell, who dated Epstein for a brief period in the 1990s, is in custody while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors for her former partner.

The British socialite, who has pleaded not guilty, will go on trial in July 2021.

Over the years Giuffre has told her story to the FBI, but no charges were brought based on her allegations and she is not one of the three alleged victims in the current criminal case against Maxwell.

Andrew stepped down from public royal life following his disastrous Newsnight interview in which he failed to show remorse over his friendship with Epstein, and little empathy with the sex offender’s alleged victims.

He has also been urged to come forward and be interviewed about his friendship with the disgraced financier, who took his own life while in prison last summer awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Comments are closed as the article refers to an ongoing legal process

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie