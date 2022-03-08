#Open journalism No news is bad news

Prince Andrew pays financial settlement to Virginia Giuffre

Both parties have filed an order calling for the civil case action to be dismissed.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 4:58 PM
Image: PA Images

THE DUKE OF York has paid his financial settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

“Stipulation of Dismissal” court documents were filed yesterday calling for the civil sexual assault action to be dismissed.

The joint order added that each party would pay their own costs and fees.

Once Judge Lewis Kaplan signs the order, the long-running civil case will come to an official end.

Andrew has faced calls to confirm how he funded the multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement – which is reported to be as much as £12 million – and whether the British Queen or even the Prince of Wales contributed to the sum.

Giuffre was suing the Queen’s second son for sexual abuse, saying Andrew had sex with her when she was 17 and had been trafficked by his friend, the billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who has stepped down from royal duties and public life, claimed he never met Giuffre.

The Queen took steps to distance the royal family from Andrew and protect the monarchy brand as the prospect of a trial loomed.

She stripped him of his honorary military roles, with the duke also giving up using his HRH – a style he was born with.

Andrew is still one of four of the Queen’s Counsellors of State – a select group of people who can carry out the Queen’s official duties if she is unable to perform them due to illness or absence.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie