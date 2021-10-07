#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 7 October 2021
Advertisement

Prince Andrew’s legal team to receive document they believe will end civil lawsuit

The senior royal’s lawyer claims the agreement protects him from a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

By Press Association Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 7:49 AM
1 hour ago 10,174 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5567456
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A US JUDGE has agreed for Prince Andrew’s lawyers to receive a copy of a 2009 settlement they believe will nullify the civil sexual assault case against the royal.

Andrew B Brettler, who represents the queen’s son, had argued at a previous hearing Virginia Giuffre – who is suing the senior royal for alleged sexual assault – had entered into a “settlement agreement” that would end her current lawsuit.

Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies was granted permission by Judge Loretta Preska to supply the British aristocrat’s legal team with the previously sealed document, but the attorney believes it is “irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew”.

During the first pre-trial hearing of the case last month, the prince’s lawyer said: “There has been a settlement agreement that the plaintiff has entered into in a prior action that releases the duke and others from any and all potential liability.”

Brettler was referring to the 2009 settlement between Giuffre and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of a Florida state case to which the duke was not a party.

Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She claims she was trafficked by Epstein, the duke’s former friend, to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law. Prince Andrew has denied all the allegations.

In a court document filed on yesterday, Judge Preska agreed to the request from Boies to provide Andrew’s legal team with the document.

In a previous court paper, Boies said to Judge Preska about the document: “Although we believe that the release is irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew, now that service has been accepted and the case is proceeding to a determination on the merits, we believe that counsel for Prince Andrew have a right to review the release and to make whatever arguments they believe appropriate based on it.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie