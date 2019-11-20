This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prince Andrew 'steps back' from royal duties for the 'foreseeable future'

The announcement follows a widespread criticism following his interview with the BBC on his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 6:11 PM
14 minutes ago 2,510 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4899909
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at the parade celebrating 75 years of liberation of Brugge, Belgium.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at the parade celebrating 75 years of liberation of Brugge, Belgium.
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at the parade celebrating 75 years of liberation of Brugge, Belgium.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PRINCE ANDREW HAS said that he will “step back” from his public duties as a member of the British royal family, saying that “the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work”. 

In a statement released tonight, he said that he asked Queen Elizabeth if he could “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future”, and that she agreed to that request.

The announcement follows an interview that the Duke of York held with the BBC, after which he was widely criticised for his lack of remorse, where he stated that he didn’t regret his friendship with Epstein because it led him to make business connections.

 

“I continue to unequivocally refret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said tonight. 

His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

 

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

Updates to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie