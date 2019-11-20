Prince Andrew 'steps back' from royal duties for the 'foreseeable future'

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at the parade celebrating 75 years of liberation of Brugge, Belgium.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at the parade celebrating 75 years of liberation of Brugge, Belgium.

PRINCE ANDREW HAS said that he will “step back” from his public duties as a member of the British royal family, saying that “the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work”.

In a statement released tonight, he said that he asked Queen Elizabeth if he could “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future”, and that she agreed to that request.

The announcement follows an interview that the Duke of York held with the BBC, after which he was widely criticised for his lack of remorse, where he stated that he didn’t regret his friendship with Epstein because it led him to make business connections.

“I continue to unequivocally refret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said tonight.

His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

