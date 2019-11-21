This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Explainer: Why has Prince Andrew stepped aside?

The Duke of York has withdrawn from official royal life for the foreseeable future.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 12:38 PM
19 minutes ago 1,145 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4900653

trooping-the-colour Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WITH PRINCE ANDREW withdrawing from public royal life, we answer key questions about Andrew, the Epstein saga and his decision step back from official engagements.

Who is the Duke of York?

The Duke of York, born Prince Andrew, is the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s second son and third child.

He was married to Sarah, Duchess of York before they divorced in the 1990s, and is the father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Where does he fall in line to the throne?

Andrew, 59, is eighth in line. He was born second in line in 1960.

embedded243662064 The Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York . Source: Adam Davy/PA

How has Andrew been associated with the Epstein scandal?

The duke faced criticism over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He stayed with Epstein in 2010 following the disgraced financier’s release from jail – and quit as the UK trade envoy in 2011 when this visit became public.

One of Epstein’s victims Virginia Giuffre alleges the duke slept with her on three separate occasions, twice while she was underage. He strenuously denies this.

Epstein killed himself in August after being charged with sex trafficking.

What happened this week?

Andrew gave a “no holds barred” interview to the BBC’s Newsnight in a bid to draw a line under the matter.

embedded248398056 Andrew during the Newsnight interview Source: Mark Harrison/BBC/PA

What went wrong?

The duke was criticised for showing a lack of empathy towards Epstein’s victims and a lack of remorse over his friendship with Epstein.

When asked if he regretted the “whole friendship with Epstein”, the duke replied: “Now, still not and the reason being is that the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn either by him or because of him were actually very useful.”

What were the references to pizza and sweat?

He said an alleged encounter with Ms Giuffre in 2001 did not happen as he spent the day with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, taking her to Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

Ms Giuffre alleged the duke sweated heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp.

But Andrew said he had a medical condition at the time, after suffering an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when he was shot at, which meant he did not sweat

royal-falklands-1 Andrew at Port Stanley as a helicopter pilot with HMS Invincible during the Falklands War in 1982 Source: Press Association Images

Why has he stepped back from public duties now?

Andrew’s position became untenable in the wake of the interview as a growing number of businesses, universities and charities distanced themselves from him or withdrew support from his Pitch@Palace scheme.

He made a personal decision to withdraw from royal engagements.

There had been ongoing discussions within the family about the current situation, with Andrew talking to the Queen and Prince of Wales.

britain-prince-andrew A combination photo of the front-pages of British newspapers today. Source: AP/PA Images

Has anything happened like this before within the royal family?

No, it is unprecedented in modern times. King Edward VIII abdicated, choosing love over duty in 1936, but Andrew has been forced out by the reaction to his televised interview.

embedded21073869 Edward VIII abdicated over his love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson Source: PA

What did he say in his statement released on Wednesday?

In a very different tone to his interview, Andrew admitted his situation “has become a major disruption to my family’s work” and said he regretted the “ill-judged association” with Epstein.

He said the Queen gave him permission to step back from public duties for the “foreseeable future”, and he expressed sympathy for Epstein’s victims.

What about calls for him to speak to the FBI?

Lawyers for some of the 16 women who say they were abused by Epstein have called on Andrew to make a statement to the FBI, which is still investigating Epstein despite his death.

Andrew said in his statement: “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.”

Related Reads

17.11.19 Pizza Express and an inability to sweat: The standout quotes from Prince Andrew's BBC interview
17.11.19 'Unbecoming? He was a sex offender': UK papers tear into Prince Andrew after BBC interview

Will Andrew retain his official residence at Buckingham Palace?

Yes. He is expected to do so. His private home is Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Will he still have police protection officers, paid for by the taxpayers?

Yes. Andrew is still a senior member of the royal family.

embedded216859908 The Queen pays for the duke’s private life Source: Steve Parsons/PA

How will his private life be financed?

Andrew’s private life will continue to be financed privately by the Queen as it currently is. He also receives a Royal Navy pension.

The duke’s office at Buckingham Palace is also paid for by the monarch from her private Duchy of Lancaster income, which is also used for any expenses he incurred from official duties.

Official royal travel came from taxpayers via the Sovereign Grant.

Will he lose his HRH title?

No. He will remain HRH the Duke of York.

Will he ever return to royal duties?

His statement referred to stepping back for the “foreseeable future”. But it is difficult to see how he could rebuild his reputation.

What does the situation mean for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie?

With the duke no longer taking part in royal duties, his drive for his daughters to have public roles is likely to diminish or fall by the wayside.

royal-ascot-day-one-ascot-racecourse Prince Andrew's daughters Eugenie and Beatrice. Source: Doug Peters/Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

And the next royal wedding?

The Yorks had been looking forward to another wedding in the family. Beatrice is set to marry property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year.

It is not known whether Beatrice will opt for a high-profile occasion like her sister Eugenie, or whether the current situation will impact her decision.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie