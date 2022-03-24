#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 24 March 2022
Advertisement

Charles and Camilla to visit Waterford and Tipperary as they continue their tour of Ireland

The royal couple have also been to Northern Ireland this week.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 7:33 AM
54 minutes ago 5,824 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5719573

BRITAIN’S PRINCE OF WALES and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall will pay a visit to Ireland’s oldest city today, as they continue their tour of the country.

Charles and Camilla, who are on their sixth official joint trip to the Republic, will take in the sights of Waterford, fresh from their two-day stint in Northern Ireland.

It is the royal couple’s first time officially visiting the county, which will be followed by a journey to Tipperary where they will finish their visit tomorrow.

During the trip, the pair will meet local people, as well as first responders who worked to support others throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles, a passionate environmentalist, will also meet farmers, officials and community organisers to see the work they are doing to produce food and drink more sustainably in an effort to help the country meet climate change goals.

The couple will also meet members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday, during a reception in Belfast for local organisations involved in helping and supporting refugees from Ukraine, Charles spoke of his shock and concern at the war as he met a mother who fled Kyiv with her children.

The royals’ Ireland tour is due to end with a trip to the Rock of Cashel, following in the footsteps of Charles’ mother, the Queen, who went to the site during her historic state visit in 2011.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by crowds in County Tyrone and Belfast when they began their tour in Northern Ireland earlier this week.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie