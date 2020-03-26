This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 26 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prince Charles 'did not jump the queue' for Covid-19 test, insists UK Health Minister

The Prince of Wales tested positive for the virus.

By Adam Daly Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 10:44 AM
25 minutes ago 4,369 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5058082
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall greeting guests during the Commonwealth Reception at Marlborough House, London earlier this month.
Image: PA
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall greeting guests during the Commonwealth Reception at Marlborough House, London earlier this month.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall greeting guests during the Commonwealth Reception at Marlborough House, London earlier this month.
Image: PA

UK HEALTH MINISTER Edward Argar has insisted that Prince Charles did not ‘jump the queue’ to be tested for Covid-19.  

The criticism comes as some health care workers in the UK are being denied tests, while both Charles, 71, and his wife Camilla, 72, were tested on Monday.

A spokesperson for Charles said his test was carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where he met the criteria required for testing despite displaying mild symptoms. 

“The Prince of Wales didn’t jump the queue, we are focused on making sure that we ramp up those tests around the country for our frontline workers. There is a significant national effort underway to do that,” Argar told SkyNews. 

“My understanding is that his symptoms his condition, met that criteria.”

The Royal couple are currently staying at the Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire, with Camilla separating herself from her husband after she tested negative.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer also defended the decision to test Charles for coronavirus, saying there were “very good reasons” behind the move.

Speaking about Charles on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Dr Calderwood said: “I have spoken to the team in Grampian who were looking after the individual.

“My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested, and obviously I wouldn’t be able to disclose anything else that I know because of patient confidentiality.”

SNP MSP Joan McAlpine said she wished Charles a “speedy recovery”, but added: “Given that his symptoms are said to be mild, like many I wonder how he was tested when many NHS and social care workers cannot get tested.

“My nephew, who has serious asthma and a chest infection, was recently refused a test.”

With tourists being urged to stay away from remote areas of Scotland during the outbreak, former SNP MP George Kerevan was more critical, branding Charles an “arrogant fool”.

He tweeted: “This billionaire land owner disobeyed guidance to stay home to avoid spreading virus, went to second home in Scotland, is now infected and has infected others.

“Indy Scotland must be a republic and tax this arrogant fool.”

- With reporting from PA

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie