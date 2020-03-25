This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

A Clarence House spokesman said that he was displaying mild symptoms.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 10:43 AM
1 hour ago 42,885 Views 49 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE PRINCE OF Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesperson for the British residence Clarence House said.

The Duchess of Cornwall, aged 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus. 

The spokesman said that Prince Charles has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace released a statement to confirm that Queen Elizabeth “remains in good health”.

It added: “The queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

- with reporting from PA

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

