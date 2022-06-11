'Appalling': UK's Prince Charles privately expresses concerns about Rwanda migrant policy

THE UK’S PRINCE Charles has privately expressed his concerns about ongoing plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda as the first flight is set to depart on Tuesday.

It comes as a judgement by the UK’s High Court ruled that the deportation flights to Rwanda were allowed, which was welcomed by Home Secretary Priti Patel, while campaign groups vowed to keep fighting against the new policy.

Following the decision of the UK High Court, the way is now paved for the first flight to take place this Tuesday, with up to 130 people being notified that they could be removed.

Currently, 31 people are due on the first flight, the court previously heard.

Advertisement

According to a report from The Times, Charles is said to have called the new policy “appalling” and raised concerns as he will be representing the UK’s Queen Elizabeth at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in the capital of Rwanda later this month.

The report states that Charles said he was “more than disappointed” with the new policy.

“He said he was more than disappointed at the policy,” reads the report.

“He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government’s direction of travel,” the report adds, citing a source close to Charles.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Charles declined to comment on the source’s quotes but said that “he remains politically neutral”.

“Matters of policy are decisions for government,” the spokesperson added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Despite the High Court’s ruling, Mr Justice Swift granted the claimants permission to appeal, suggesting that judges within the Court of Appeal could hear the case on Monday.

However, Patel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson both welcomed the ruling yesterday.

“I welcome the court’s decision in our favour, and will now continue to deliver on progressing our world-leading migration partnership,” said Patel.

“People will continue to try and prevent their relocation through legal challenges and last-minute claims, but we will not be deterred in breaking the deadly people-smuggling trade and ultimately saving lives.”

Additional reporting by Press Association