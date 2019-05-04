Gardaí beef up security ahead of Prince Charles visit due to activity of dissident republicans

Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN carrying out security sweeps of locations Britain’s Prince Charles will visit during a trip to Ireland in two weeks’ time.

Prince Charles has visited Ireland numerous times in recent years but security sources have told TheJournal.ie that additional security will be in place during this visit due to recent activity by dissident republicans.

In 2017, a dissident republican leader was jailed after discussing a bomb plot in the run-up to the State visit of Prince Charles in 2015.