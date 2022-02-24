UK royal family confirm plans to visit Ireland in March as part of world tour

BRITAIN’S ROYAL FAMILY have confirmed plans to visit Ireland as part of a world tour to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s reign reaching its 70th year.

Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Ireland from 23 to 25 March.

The Journal reported earlier this month that a major security operation is being planned in Tipperary as the UK queen’s son is due to visit the county.

The future British King is set to visit Cahir Castle and the Rock of Cashel on his private trip to the area. It is understood that nearby Coolmore Stud owned by John Magnier will also feature in the itinerary for the trip.

Members of the royal family are visiting various locations around the world to mark the the queen reaching the 70-year milestone.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel to the Caribbean, touring Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas from 19 to 26 March.

The queen’s youngest son Edward will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from 22 to 28 April. Her youngest daughter Anne will visit Papua New Guinea from 11 to 13 April.

Britain’s queen, who currently has Covid-19, reached her Platinum Jubilee on 6 February, becoming the first British monarch in history to do so.

She called time on her overseas travel a number of years ago, leaving the duties to other family members.

Jubilee tours abroad have long been carried out in celebration of the queen’s milestone anniversaries.

Prince Charles’ visit to Cashel will be the second such visit of a British royal as Queen Elizabeth toured the area in 2011.

Gardaí and other agencies are at an advanced stage of planning for the visit with a policing plan already developed.

It is understood Charles will stay in the immediate vicinity however the exact location is unlikely to be revealed publicly for security reasons.

With reporting from Press Association