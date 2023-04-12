Prince Harry to attend his father's coronation, but without his wife Megan Markle

PRINCE HARRY IS is to attend his father King Charles’ coronation, but his wife Megan Markle will not attend the event, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The prince, who recently spoke about his experiences in the British Royal Family in a Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare, will be there to witness King Charles and stepmother Camila, the Queen Consort, be crowned in Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Markle will not travel to the UK and instead stay in the US with the couple’s children Archie and Lilibet.

The British Royal Family said in a brief statement on Wednesday: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Archewell, the couple’s charitable foundation, issued a near identical statement to the Palace confirming the disgruntled Prince will join guests at the coronation.

Advertisement

During a series of public disclosures Prince Harry criticised Charles’ parenting, said the British King was jealous of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, and accused William of physically attacking him in his tell-all book, which was published in January.

He also branded Camilla “dangerous” and accused her of sacrificing him on her own “personal PR altar”.

The Prince went on to allege it was his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton who encouraged him to notoriously dress up as a Nazi at a fancy dress party.

Prince Harry’s inflammatory claims were seen as damaging his fragile relationship with his brother, a future king, beyond repair, and further troubling his dealings with the King and the rest of the family

In the three years since the Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals, the couple have been critical of the monarchy, telling their story in their Netflix documentary and in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The embattled couple were asked earlier this year to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage, in a move sanctioned by the King.

It is unclear what the arrangements will be for Prince Harry’s security while he is in London.

The near estranged Prince is taking legal action against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK.