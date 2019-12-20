This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Prince Philip being treated in hospital for pre-existing condition

He is expected to be in hospital for a few days.

By Press Association Friday 20 Dec 2019, 2:19 PM
10 minutes ago 1,149 Views 2 Comments
Prince Philip
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA Images
Prince Philip
Prince Philip
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

BRITAIN’S PRINCE PHILIP has been admitted to hospital for treatment relating to a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

Philip (98) left Sandringham, where he spends much of his time since retiring, to attend the King Edward VII Hospital in London this morning.

The announcement came as the queen arrived at the Norfolk estate after travelling from the capital today.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

Prince Philip is expected to be in hospital for a few days.

He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

Press Association

