Dublin: 7°C Monday 1 March 2021
Prince Philip transferred to another hospital for tests on pre-existing heart condition

The Duke of Edinburgh was initially admitted to hospital nearly two weeks ago after feeling unwell.

By Press Association Monday 1 Mar 2021, 12:47 PM
File image of Prince Philip.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PRINCE PHILIP HAS been transferred to a different hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Duke of Edinburgh was shielded from view as he left King Edward VII’s hospital in central London this morning where he had been receiving treatment for an infection.

Umbrellas were held up as he made his way into a waiting ambulance at the rear of the hospital. He was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, which is also in central London.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Philip, who is three months away from his 100th birthday, was initially admitted nearly two weeks ago for a few days as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell.

Press Association

