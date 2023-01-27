Dress worn by Princess Diana sells for nearly £500,000 (€570k) at auction

A DRESS WORN by Britain’s Princess Dian has been sold for over €570k in an auction at Sotheby’s New York salesroom.

The “Infanta”-style strapless purple evening gown, by Victor Edelstein, which Diana wore in a royal portrait in 1991, was bought for 604,800 dollars at the curated auction The One.

Sotheby’s said the final bid was five times the pre-auction estimate of 80,000-120,000 dollars (€75k-€113k).

Diana first wore the dress for an official portrait by photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, the first Earl of Snowdon, who was the former husband of Princess Margaret.

Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, said: “Diana has long been renowned and celebrated for her timeless sense of style, and this sleek and sophisticated bespoke ball gown, designed by Victor Edelstein, encapsulates Princess Diana’s effortless elegance.

“Today’s sale of this historic dress is a reminder of Princess Diana’s enduring legacy that continues to inspire people all over the world.”

Diana would wear the dress again for a 1997 Vanity Fair spread, shot by photographer Mario Testino.

That same year, the ball dress of deep aubergine silk velvet, with a tulip-shaped stiffened skirt, augmented by three paste buttons at the back, was sold as part of a charity event.

It was a record-breaking day #SothebysNewYork!



LeBron James' game-worn jersey achieved $3.7M, breaking the previous record for a jersey of the athlete's by more than 5x.



Our Princess Diana Gown reached $604k, sealing its fate as the most valuable dress ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/qMTNBw26HP — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) January 27, 2023

It formed part of an auction of 80 dresses to raise money for the charities’ Aids Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund.

At The One auction today, a jersey worn by American basketball player LeBron James during an NBA victory in 2013 was sold for 3.7 million dollars (€3.4 million).