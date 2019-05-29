Green light for new 15-storey office block in Cork city centre

CORK CITY IS set to build higher after An Bord Pleanála upheld planning permission granted by the council for the development of the €20 million 15-storey Prism building.

Located close to Parnell Bus Station, the planned development will encompass 60,000 sq ft of office space and is set to create more than 100 jobs during construction.

Tower Holdings Ltd welcomed the decision to give a green light to its development, which had been opposed by groups such as An Taisce.

The company’s director of operations Conor Lee said the Prism building will be “transformative” for Cork city and said it will help to regenerate that area of the city centre.

“There is a strong demand for offices and commercial buildings within Cork city centre,” he said.

“In order to continue to attract investment into Cork, to accommodate commercial expansion and to meet the projections of Project Ireland 2040, Cork needs to have a supply of modern, fully equipped buildings where the growing population of Cork can work in a vibrant and dynamic environment.”

An Taisce had claimed in its objection that the proposal would have “multiple adverse impacts” on a range of protected views under the local development plan and on the city centre skyline generally.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála said it wouldn’t have a significant detrimental effect and would “enhance the skyline”.

Other plans for high-rise buildings in Cork city have also proven controversial, including a proposed 40-storey skyscraper at Cork port.