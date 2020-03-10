This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Irish Prison Service set to spend €1.3 million on inmate clothing

Boxers must be a 50-50 cotton-polyester mix and be washable at 40ºC.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 6,219 Views 10 Comments
THE IRISH PRISON Service is set to spend €1.3 million over the next four years on clothing for inmates. 

The IPS estimates that over the next four years it requires 45,000 pairs of socks for inmates, 4,500 pairs of runners and 500 sets of pyjamas. 

According to a tender issued by the IPS, it is also seeking 70,000 pairs of boxers for male inmates as well as 19,000 crew neck t-shirts for both male and female prisoners. 

The IPS is now looking for a contractor to supply clothing to 14 prisons around Ireland including Mountjoy Prison, Dublin and Portlaoise Prison, Co Laois. 

The contractor will be required to warehouse this clothing and deliver it to each prison on behalf of the IPS. 

Inmates in Ireland’s prisons aren’t required to wear a uniform but are supplied with clothing by the IPS, including white t-shirts, grey tracksuit bottoms and black or white runners. 

In 2016, the IPS issued a similar tender for an estimated €550,000. 

The IPS has laid out a number of design specifications. Boxers, for instance, must be a 50-50 cotton-polyester mix and be washable at 40ºC.

Pyjamas for male inmates and dressing gowns for female inmates must be light-blue in colour, the IPS said. 

In addition, the IPS also requires over 20,000 polo shirts for inmates and 12,000 vests. 

