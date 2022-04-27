Prison officers launch stinging attack over treatment of staff during Covid-19 pandemic

THE PRESIDENT OF the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) has launched a stinging attack on the Government for treatment of officers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Tony Power, speaking today at the POA conference in Sligo, made a number of claims about the stress and upset experienced by his colleagues.

In an address to Justice Minister Helen McEntee he criticised that Prison Officers were not prioritised for vaccinations and that they were the only State workers “allowed” on Covid-19 treatment wards without a vaccine as they guarded sick prisoners.

“The Prison Officers Association sent numerous letters to both yourself (Minister Helen McEntee) and your colleague, the Minister for Health (Stephen Donnelly), outlining our concerns and giving the cold hard facts that we were the only workers in the state that were being sent to work in acute hospitals without being vaccinated.

“The most senior officials in the Department of Justice together with yourself Minister, decided for some unknown reason to prioritise other groups for vaccination ahead of frontline Prison Officers.

“This decision was taken in circumstances where the Department of Justice was fully aware of the risks involved to our members. As it transpired, we were the only group allowed on a Covid Ward without the need for vaccination.

“At the same time Prison Officers were working in full PPE with positive cases on Isolation Landings and Covid Wards completely unprotected and ignored by you and your department,” he said.

Power said that there were constant problems with supply of PPE for prison officers but he said it was the vaccination status of the officers that caused most distress.

“Prison Officers were remarkably placed in cohort nine on the list for vaccinations when they became available, a cohort that included, amongst others, a section of society that we get paid to lock up.

“If this pandemic has told us anything it is that despite the soundbites from Government and the Prison Service about the great job we are doing, when push comes to shove, we know exactly where we stand in their estimation.

“Prison Staff were left to paddle their own canoe and nobody in the Department of Justice gave our members or their families a second thought. Minister, it can never be forgotten how you utterly failed us in favour of other groups during this pandemic.

“I can assure you that the Prison Officers’ Association will not forget this abhorrent injustice,” he added.

Power also raised the issue of vexatious complaints against prison officers by inmates which, he said, had led to unjust court cases against POA members.

He said that prison officers have been charged and appeared in court on false allegations by prisoners.

“We are deeply concerned about continuing false statements made by prisoners, leading to unjust and unnecessary court appearances by our members.

“The Prison Officers Association will continue to support our members in these situations, but the day is fast approaching when we will have to advise our members when there is trouble in our prisons to step back and just call the Gardaí.

“This is something we would not wish to do, however, we have a duty to protect our members.

“Prison officers can no longer be asked intervene in disturbances if this puts their livelihood at risk,” he added.

In her speech to the conference Minister McEntee praised the work of Irish Prison Service staff during the pandemic.

A spokesperson did not wish to comment on the issue of vexatious complaints.