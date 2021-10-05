Search ongoing for prisoner who absconded in Cavan

A PRISONER HAS absconded from an open, low-security prison in Co Cavan.

It’s understood the prisoner is incarcerated on weapons and drug-related charges.

The Irish Prison Service said in a statement it “can confirm a prisoner absconded from Loughan House on the 04 October 2021″.

“An Garda Siochana have been notified.”

The gardaí have been contacted for comment.

More as we get it.

- Additional reporting Adam Daly