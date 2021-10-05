#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Search ongoing for prisoner who absconded in Cavan

It’s understood the prisoner is incarcerated on weapons and drug-related charges.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 6,213 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5566148
Loughan House
Image: Irish Prison Service
Loughan House
Loughan House
Image: Irish Prison Service

A PRISONER HAS absconded from an open, low-security prison in Co Cavan. 

It’s understood the prisoner is incarcerated on weapons and drug-related charges.

The Irish Prison Service said in a statement it “can confirm a prisoner absconded from Loughan House on the 04 October 2021″.

“An Garda Siochana have been notified.”

The gardaí have been contacted for comment.

More as we get it.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

- Additional reporting Adam Daly

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie