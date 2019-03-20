Prisoner escapes from custody while receiving treatment at St James's Hospital in Dublin

Entrance to St James's Hospital in Dublin Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A CONVICTED PRISONER is currently at large after fleeing custody in Dublin this morning.

It’s understood the man managed to elude prison officers at around 10am while receiving treatment at St James’s Hospital.

The matter is being investigated by the Irish Prison Service.

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The Irish Prison Service can confirm that a prisoner has escaped from lawful custody while on escort to St James Hospital this morning.