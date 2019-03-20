This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Prisoner escapes from custody while receiving treatment at St James's Hospital in Dublin

The incident happened at around 10am this morning.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 10,371 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4552013

90389341_90389341 Entrance to St James's Hospital in Dublin Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A CONVICTED PRISONER is currently at large after fleeing custody in Dublin this morning.

It’s understood the man managed to elude prison officers at around 10am while receiving treatment at St James’s Hospital.

The matter is being investigated by the Irish Prison Service.

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The Irish Prison Service can confirm that a prisoner has escaped from lawful custody while on escort to St James Hospital this morning.

An Garda Síochána were notified immediately and provided with all the relevant information in relation to the prisoner. The Irish Prison Service is currently investigating the circumstances of the escape.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

