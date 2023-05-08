Prison officer stabbed in face during attempted escape by inmate from Mountjoy

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A PRISON OFFICER has been stabbed in the face during an attempted escape of an inmate in Dublin earlier today.
It’s understood that during an escort from Mountjoy Prison to a medical appointment, a life sentenced prisoner produced an instrument and stabbed an escorting officer in the face.
Staff were able to escort the prisoner back to Mountjoy, it’s understood.
The injured officer is believed to be in a stable condition.
In a statement, the Irish Prison Service said it is “aware of an incident that occurred with an escort from Mountjoy Prison earlier today”.
“An Garda Síochána have been informed and therefore the Irish Prison Service cannot comment on an ongoing investigation,” it said.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site