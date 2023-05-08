Prison officer stabbed in face during attempted escape by inmate from Mountjoy

A PRISON OFFICER has been stabbed in the face during an attempted escape of an inmate in Dublin earlier today.

It’s understood that during an escort from Mountjoy Prison to a medical appointment, a life sentenced prisoner produced an instrument and stabbed an escorting officer in the face.

Staff were able to escort the prisoner back to Mountjoy, it’s understood.

The injured officer is believed to be in a stable condition.

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service said it is “aware of an incident that occurred with an escort from Mountjoy Prison earlier today”.

“An Garda Síochána have been informed and therefore the Irish Prison Service cannot comment on an ongoing investigation,” it said.