Prisoners convicted of minor crimes to undergo training programmes ahead of release

MINISTER SIMON HARRIS is to update Cabinet today on plans for the introduction of a new training programme that prisoners convicted of minor crimes will undertake ahead of release.

Retrofitting programmes are to be rolled out in two prisons next month and will aim to stop the cycle of re-offending among members of the prison population, Cabinet will hear.

Prisoners in Midlands and Wheatfield prisons will undergo training in this area where 17,000 additional workers are needed over the coming years.

Harris will also update colleagues on plans to introduce apprenticeship programmes in prison starting with chef and painting and decorating.

The Minister will state there are far too many people who leave prison and end up back behind bars. There are many reasons for this but a lack of employment opportunities is a critical factor, Cabinet wll hear.

This programme will be given to prisoners who are close to release and will equip them with the training and skills they need to pay their own way and become active participants in the jobs market.

This is part of the Prison education Taskforce that Harris chairs alongside Minister of State James Browne.