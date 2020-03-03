This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Priti Patel expresses ‘regret’ at resignation of Home Office civil servant after bullying claims

The Home Secretary urged staff in the department to come together as ‘one team’ after she was accused of bullying subordinates.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 9:40 PM
30 minutes ago 3,889 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5032224
Priti Patel.
Image: PA
Priti Patel.
Priti Patel.
Image: PA

UK HOME SECRETARY Priti Patel has expressed her “regret” at the decision of the senior civil servant at the Home Office to quit and urged staff in the department to come together as “one team”.

Sir Philip Rutnam dramatically announced at the weekend that he was standing down as permanent secretary, claiming constructive dismissal and accusing Ms Patel of bullying her subordinates.

The BBC reported that in a joint email to staff written with Sir Philip’s interim successor Shona Dunn, Patel insisted they cared about the wellbeing of all employees.

They expressed their gratitude to the staff for their continuing hard work and “commitment to deliver the Government’s priorities”.

“We both deeply value the work that every person in this department does and care about the well-being of all our staff. It is therefore a time for us all to come together as one team,“ they wrote.

“We also recognise the importance of candour, confidentiality and courtesy in building trust and confidence between ministers and civil servants.

“Both of us are fully committed to making sure the professionalism you would expect to support this is upheld.”

They added: “We both regret Sir Philip’s decision to resign. He had a long and dedicated career of public service for which we thank him.”

The email comes after Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove announced yesterday that there was to be an inquiry into allegations Patel had broken the ministerial code.

Boris Johnson has expressed his full confidence in Patel, who he promoted to one of the top offices of state after she had previously been sacked from the UK cabinet by Theresa May.

In his televised resignation statement, Sir Philip accused Patel of orchestrating a “vicious” campaign against him, of lying about her involvement in it and of creating a climate of fear in her department.

Patel has denied the allegations.

The Home Office declined to comment on the email.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie