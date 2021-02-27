#Open journalism No news is bad news

$650 million settlement approved in privacy lawsuit against Facebook

The legal action concerned the use of photo face-tagging and other biometric data without users’ consent.

By Press Association Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 12:32 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A US FEDERAL judge has approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without the permission of its users.

US district judge James Donato approved the deal in a class-action lawsuit that was filed in Illinois in 2015.

Nearly 1.6 million Facebook users in Illinois who submitted claims will be affected.

Judge Donato called it one of the largest settlements ever for a privacy violation.

“It will put at least 345 dollars (£247) into the hands of every class member interested in being compensated,” he wrote.

He said it was a “a major win for consumers in the hotly-contested area of digital privacy”.

Jay Edelson, a Chicago attorney who filed the lawsuit, told the Chicago Tribune that cheques could be in the mail within two months unless the ruling is appealed.

Facebook, which is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, said in a statement: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement so we can move past this matter, which is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders.”

The lawsuit accused the social media giant of violating an Illinois privacy law by failing to get consent before using facial-recognition technology to scan photos uploaded by users to create and store faces digitally.

The state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act allowed consumers to sue companies that did not get permission before harvesting data such as faces and fingerprints.

The case eventually became a class-action lawsuit in California.

Facebook has since changed its photo-tagging system.

